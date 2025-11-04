Unions give govt. deadline to reverse school hours extension decision

Unions give govt. deadline to reverse school hours extension decision

November 4, 2025   08:11 am

The Teachers’ and Principals’ Trade Union Alliance has announced that it will give the government time until November 7 to reverse the decision to extend the duration of the school term.

The union further warned that if the decision is not changed, it will launch island-wide trade union action during the first week of December.

Joseph Stalin, General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union, made this statement while addressing a media briefing held in Colombo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

Petitions filed by ex-Minister Keheliya's family members against assets freeze dismissed by SC (English)

Petitions filed by ex-Minister Keheliya's family members against assets freeze dismissed by SC (English)

Govt. will only take policy-based decisions; PM on education reforms (English)

Govt. will only take policy-based decisions; PM on education reforms (English)

Six arrested over seizure of 335kg of narcotics detained for questioning (English)

Six arrested over seizure of 335kg of narcotics detained for questioning (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-03

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-03

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow ' 1995 ' emergency hotline introduced (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow ' 1995 ' emergency hotline introduced (English)