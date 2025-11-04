Unions give govt. deadline to reverse school hours extension decision
November 4, 2025 08:11 am
The Teachers’ and Principals’ Trade Union Alliance has announced that it will give the government time until November 7 to reverse the decision to extend the duration of the school term.
The union further warned that if the decision is not changed, it will launch island-wide trade union action during the first week of December.
Joseph Stalin, General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union, made this statement while addressing a media briefing held in Colombo.