Tamil Nadu CM urges Indian Govt. to secure release of fishermen held in Sri Lanka

November 4, 2025   08:42 am

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar to initiate immediate diplomatic efforts with the Sri Lankan government to secure the release of all the arrested fishermen along with their boats.

The Sri Lankan Navy detained 31 fishermen from Nagapattinam along with their three fishing boats on November 3, the Chief Minister said, adding that in a separate incident, four fishermen from Ramanathapuram district were also apprehended, along with their country craft.

The 31 fishermen had set sail from Akkaraipettai, according to Fisheries Department sources.

They were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy for violating maritime boundaries and were taken to Kankesanthurai Port.

“These recurrent incidents have caused profound distress among the fishing communities of Tamil Nadu, whose lives and livelihoods are inextricably linked to the sea. Each apprehension not only deprives families of their primary means of sustenance but also instills a deep sense of fear and insecurity,” Stalin wrote in his letter to Jaishankar.

According to him, as of now, 114 fishermen and 247 boats are under the custody of Sri Lankan authorities.

Stalin urged the External Affairs Minister to initiate immediate diplomatic efforts with the Sri Lankan government to secure the release of all the detained fishermen from Tamil Nadu along with their fishing boats.

