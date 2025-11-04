Over 1,200 arrested in Nation United island-wide anti-drug raids

More than 1,200 individuals have been arrested yesterday (03) under the launch of the nationwide operation to eradicate drugs from the country under the theme “Nation United – National Drive”, aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country.

According to the Police Media Division, a total of 1,264 suspects have been arrested during 1,273 raids conducted across the island.

Investigations into illegally acquired assets have been initiated against one individual while further investigations are being carried out against 32 others under detention orders, police said.

Additionally, eight drug addicts identified during the operation have been referred for rehabilitation.

Police noted during yesterday’s raids, officers also seized 1 kilogram and 227 grams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) and 909 grams and 82 milligrams of heroin among other drugs.