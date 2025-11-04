Man injured in Ambalangoda shooting succumbs

Man injured in Ambalangoda shooting succumbs

November 4, 2025   11:42 am

A businessman who was injured in a shooting incident in Ambalangoda earlier today (04), has succumbed to his injuries, police stated.

He passed away while receiving treatment at the Balapitiya Hospital.

The individual was hospitalised after being injured in a shooting incident that took place near the Ambalangoda Urban Council premises at around 10:30 a.m., according to Police Media Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police F.U. Wootler.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the shooting was carried out by a group that arrived in a white car and then fled the scene, he added.

It is reported that he is a relative of a member of a criminal gang known as ‘Karandeniya Sudda.’

The Police Media Spokesperson further stated that four teams have already begun investigations into the incident. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

Petitions filed by ex-Minister Keheliya's family members against assets freeze dismissed by SC (English)

Petitions filed by ex-Minister Keheliya's family members against assets freeze dismissed by SC (English)

Govt. will only take policy-based decisions; PM on education reforms (English)

Govt. will only take policy-based decisions; PM on education reforms (English)

Six arrested over seizure of 335kg of narcotics detained for questioning (English)

Six arrested over seizure of 335kg of narcotics detained for questioning (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-03

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-03

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow ' 1995 ' emergency hotline introduced (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow ' 1995 ' emergency hotline introduced (English)