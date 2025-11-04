Man injured in Ambalangoda shooting succumbs

A businessman who was injured in a shooting incident in Ambalangoda earlier today (04), has succumbed to his injuries, police stated.

He passed away while receiving treatment at the Balapitiya Hospital.

The individual was hospitalised after being injured in a shooting incident that took place near the Ambalangoda Urban Council premises at around 10:30 a.m., according to Police Media Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police F.U. Wootler.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the shooting was carried out by a group that arrived in a white car and then fled the scene, he added.

It is reported that he is a relative of a member of a criminal gang known as ‘Karandeniya Sudda.’

The Police Media Spokesperson further stated that four teams have already begun investigations into the incident.