Ex-Finance Ministry Secretary Charitha Ratwatte arrested by Bribery Commission

A former Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Charitha Ratwatte has been taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), at around 8:25 a.m. today (04).

Charitha Ratwatte, who also functioned as a Senior Advisor to a former Prime Minister, has been apprehended in relation to an ongoing investigation into the procurement of five temporary warehouses in 2015.

It is alleged that the temporary warehouses have been procured through the Sri Lanka State Trading Corporation at a cost of approximately Rs. 90 million outside the prescribed procedures.

He was taken into custody in relation to the investigation, the Bribery Commission said.

Charitha Ratwatte is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.