Ex-Finance Ministry Secretary Charitha Ratwatte arrested by Bribery Commission

Ex-Finance Ministry Secretary Charitha Ratwatte arrested by Bribery Commission

November 4, 2025   11:59 am

A former Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Charitha Ratwatte has been taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), at around 8:25 a.m. today (04).

Charitha Ratwatte, who also functioned as a Senior Advisor to a former Prime Minister, has been apprehended in relation to an ongoing investigation into the procurement of five temporary warehouses in 2015.

It is alleged that the temporary warehouses have been procured through the Sri Lanka State Trading Corporation at a cost of approximately Rs. 90 million outside the prescribed procedures.

He was taken into custody in relation to the investigation, the Bribery Commission said.

Charitha Ratwatte is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

Petitions filed by ex-Minister Keheliya's family members against assets freeze dismissed by SC (English)

Petitions filed by ex-Minister Keheliya's family members against assets freeze dismissed by SC (English)

Govt. will only take policy-based decisions; PM on education reforms (English)

Govt. will only take policy-based decisions; PM on education reforms (English)

Six arrested over seizure of 335kg of narcotics detained for questioning (English)

Six arrested over seizure of 335kg of narcotics detained for questioning (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-03

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-03

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow ' 1995 ' emergency hotline introduced (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow ' 1995 ' emergency hotline introduced (English)