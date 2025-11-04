TPA opts out of November 21 Opposition rally

November 4, 2025   12:58 pm

The Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) has decided not to attend the rally scheduled to be held in Nugegoda on November 21 with the participation of several opposition political parties.

Speaking to Ada Derana, the Leader of the TPA, Member of Parliament Mano Ganesan said they fully support the initiative taken by a group of opposition parties to hold a rally against the government despite not attending the said event.

Opposition parties, including the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), the United National Party (UNP) and several other factions announced the launch of a joint campaign against the government, beginning with a rally in Nugegoda on November 21.

Opposition political party leaders stated that they plan to hold a series of rallies across the country in future.

The campaign will focus on issues of governance, corruption and the oppression of opposition parties by the government.

Meanwhile, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) previously announced it will not attend the Nugegoda rally.

