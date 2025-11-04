The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri has arrived in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

He will be co-chairing the Second Session of the Joint Commission between Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates to be held this afternoon, together with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra.

The UAE is one of Sri Lanka’s most significant trading partners in the Middle East, ranking as Sri Lanka’s seventh largest export destination in 2024.

It also hosts the largest number of Sri Lankans in a single country in the Middle East.

The visiting State Minister is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment & Tourism Vijitha Herath and will also call on Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Anura Karunathilaka.