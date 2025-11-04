Cabinet nod given to recruit female Railway Engine Drivers and Station Masters
AI Generated Image.

Cabinet nod given to recruit female Railway Engine Drivers and Station Masters

November 4, 2025   01:35 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval, on policy terms, to recruit female officers to the posts of Railway Engine Driver, Railway Superintendent, Station Master and Railway Supervisory Manager, in accordance with the powers vested in the Cabinet under Sub-Article (1) of Article 55 of the Constitution of Sri Lanka. 

This decision has been made as the existing approved recruitment procedures do not currently provide provisions for the appointment of female officers to these positions.

Since the inception of the Railways Department 165 years ago, only male officers have been recruited for the posts of Engine Driver, Train Controller and Station Master, while female officers have been recruited for the posts of Supervisory Manager only in 2012 and 2015.

 In accordance with the new economic policies of the government, measures are being taken to provide opportunities for the recruitment of women for the posts in the public sector where women have not been recruited so far. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to grant policy approval to facilitate the recruitment of female officers to the aforementioned railway positions, ensuring greater gender inclusivity within the Sri Lanka Railways Department.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

Petitions filed by ex-Minister Keheliya's family members against assets freeze dismissed by SC (English)

Petitions filed by ex-Minister Keheliya's family members against assets freeze dismissed by SC (English)

Govt. will only take policy-based decisions; PM on education reforms (English)

Govt. will only take policy-based decisions; PM on education reforms (English)

Six arrested over seizure of 335kg of narcotics detained for questioning (English)

Six arrested over seizure of 335kg of narcotics detained for questioning (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-03

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-03

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow ' 1995 ' emergency hotline introduced (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow ' 1995 ' emergency hotline introduced (English)