Cabinet nod given to recruit female Railway Engine Drivers and Station Masters

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval, on policy terms, to recruit female officers to the posts of Railway Engine Driver, Railway Superintendent, Station Master and Railway Supervisory Manager, in accordance with the powers vested in the Cabinet under Sub-Article (1) of Article 55 of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

This decision has been made as the existing approved recruitment procedures do not currently provide provisions for the appointment of female officers to these positions.

Since the inception of the Railways Department 165 years ago, only male officers have been recruited for the posts of Engine Driver, Train Controller and Station Master, while female officers have been recruited for the posts of Supervisory Manager only in 2012 and 2015.

In accordance with the new economic policies of the government, measures are being taken to provide opportunities for the recruitment of women for the posts in the public sector where women have not been recruited so far.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to grant policy approval to facilitate the recruitment of female officers to the aforementioned railway positions, ensuring greater gender inclusivity within the Sri Lanka Railways Department.