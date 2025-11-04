No wind power plants in Mannar without residents consent  President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has informed authorities not to implement wind power projects without the consent of the people living in the Mannar island.

Three wind power projects have been planned on Mannar Island, which has been identified as an area with high wind power potential, according to the renewable energy resource project plan for the island.

Out of these projects, the operational activities of the Thambapavani wind power plant commenced in 2021. Two other wind projects are expected to commence in December 2025 and December 2026, respectively.

However, taking into consideration the matters raised by the general public regarding the environment and social issues that have arisen due to the projects, the President has informed relevant authorities not to implement them without obtaining the consent of the residents.

Accordingly, it has been decided to provide the consent of the Cabinet of Ministers to take action accordingly.