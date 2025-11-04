Vehicle used by Ambalangoda gunmen found

The car used by the suspects in this morning’s (04) shooting in front of the main public library belonging to the Ambalangoda Urban Council has been found.

The vehicle was discovered during a search operation conducted by officers of the Ahungalla Police Special Task Force (STF), after it had been abandoned by the suspects near the Egodawela junction in Karandeniya.

Police suspect that the gunmen fled through the Bengwala–Egodawela area after carrying out the shooting.

The shooting took place at around 10:30 a.m. today in front of the main library of the Ambalangoda Urban Council.

According to police reports, a group of individuals who arrived in a car opened fire at a person traveling on a motorcycle and then fled the scene.

The victim, who was critically injured in the shooting, was admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital for treatment. He had sustained four gunshot wounds to his face and chest, and hospital sources confirmed that he later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The deceased was a 54-year-old resident of Ambalangoda.

Police revealed that the victim had contested the previous local government election for the Ambalangoda Urban Council under the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) ticket but had been defeated.

It was also reported that he was a relative of an underworld criminal known as ‘Karandeniya Sudda’, who is currently hiding abroad.

Police further said that the victim had served as the chairman of the Ambalangoda Modara Maha Devalaya Committee.

The motive behind the businessman’s killing has not yet been revealed.

Further investigations are being carried out under the direction of Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) for the Southern Province, Kithsiri Jayalath.