Govt to procure 100 motorcycles and 50 three-wheelers for STF

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the resolution submitted to purchase 100 motorcycles with a 125cc engine capacity and 50 three-wheelers for the Special Task Force (STF).

These vehicles will enhance the STF’s capability to carry out operations aimed at suppressing the drug menace and organized underworld gangs in a more effective, efficient, and productive manner, according to the cabinet paper presented by the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs.

The Special Task Force currently operates through 76 main camps, 23 sub-camps, and 14 special units covering the entire island.

At present, nearly 90% of the 314 motorcycles in use by the STF personnel frequently experience technical failures due to being over 10 years old. This situation has hindered the STF’s ability to conduct special raids regularly and with precision.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the resolution presented by the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs to purchase 100 motorcycles with a 125cc engine capacity and 50 three-wheelers for the Special Task Force, in order to strengthen its capacity to effectively combat the drug menace and organized criminal networks across the country.