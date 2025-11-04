Sajith meets Indian FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa who is currently visiting India has met with Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.

The meeting took place in Delhi today.

Opposition Leader Premadasa said during the meeting the Indian Finance Minister spoke highly about Sri Lanka’s resources and human talent.

The Opposition Leader has also appreciated the continuous support extended by India to Sri Lanka.

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa is scheduled to conclude his visit to India on Thursday (06).