Sri Lanka reaffirms commitment to strengthen multifaceted bilateral ties with the Holy See

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath has met and held official bilateral discussions with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See, who is on a state visit to Sri Lanka.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Minister Herath stated, “Pleased to receive Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See at the Ministry today.”

He also reaffirmed the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations as they commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations, describing it as a significant milestone in their shared history.

Delivering his official statement following the meeting, Minister Herath emphasized that the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations marks five decades of friendship, cooperation, and a shared commitment to peace, human development, and social justice.

He noted that the Holy See has long been a moral voice on the global stage, advocating for justice, reconciliation, peace and disarmament, and the rights of all peoples, values that deeply resonate with the aspirations of the Sri Lankan people.

The Minister recalled with gratitude the historic visits of Popes Paul VI (1970), John Paul II (1995), and Francis (2015), each of which strengthened the spiritual and diplomatic bonds between Sri Lanka and the Vatican.

He also reflected on his recent visit to the Vatican for the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis in April 2025, and extended Sri Lanka’s respects to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, expressing readiness to further strengthen engagement under his leadership.

Minister Herath highlighted the Catholic Church’s vital role in Sri Lanka’s education, social services, nation-building, and reconciliation efforts, noting that the Catholic community serves as a bridge in Sri Lanka–Vatican relations.

“I also take this opportunity to note the enduring support and contribution of the Catholic community who serve as a bridge in Sri Lanka–Vatican relations,” he said.

Minister Herath expressed confidence that the excellent relations between Sri Lanka and the Holy See will continue to flourish, promoting greater understanding and serving the common good of both nations.