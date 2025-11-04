Protest over delay in releasing BYD vehicles from customs

Protest over delay in releasing BYD vehicles from customs

November 4, 2025   04:39 pm

A protest was held in Colombo today (04) demanding a resolution to the delay in releasing BYD vehicles currently held by Sri Lanka Customs.

The protest took place in front of the BYD vehicle showroom in Colombo, where protesters expressed concern that the decision by Customs to detain the vehicles had created significant obstacles for customers seeking to purchase them.

Protesters called on the relevant authorities, including Sri Lanka Customs, to take immediate action and provide a fair and timely solution to the issue.

A few months ago, Sri Lanka Customs took steps to detain and inspect BYD vehicles imported into the country, citing that the manufacturer’s certificate submitted with the imports was not acceptable under the official procedures currently in place.

Since the court proceedings related to the detention of the vehicles are still ongoing, JKCG Auto — the local representative for BYD — has stated that it expects a fair resolution to the matter from the Customs side in the near future.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

Petitions filed by ex-Minister Keheliya's family members against assets freeze dismissed by SC (English)

Petitions filed by ex-Minister Keheliya's family members against assets freeze dismissed by SC (English)

Govt. will only take policy-based decisions; PM on education reforms (English)

Govt. will only take policy-based decisions; PM on education reforms (English)

Six arrested over seizure of 335kg of narcotics detained for questioning (English)

Six arrested over seizure of 335kg of narcotics detained for questioning (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-03

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-03

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow ' 1995 ' emergency hotline introduced (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow ' 1995 ' emergency hotline introduced (English)