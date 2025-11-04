Protest over delay in releasing BYD vehicles from customs

A protest was held in Colombo today (04) demanding a resolution to the delay in releasing BYD vehicles currently held by Sri Lanka Customs.

The protest took place in front of the BYD vehicle showroom in Colombo, where protesters expressed concern that the decision by Customs to detain the vehicles had created significant obstacles for customers seeking to purchase them.

Protesters called on the relevant authorities, including Sri Lanka Customs, to take immediate action and provide a fair and timely solution to the issue.

A few months ago, Sri Lanka Customs took steps to detain and inspect BYD vehicles imported into the country, citing that the manufacturer’s certificate submitted with the imports was not acceptable under the official procedures currently in place.

Since the court proceedings related to the detention of the vehicles are still ongoing, JKCG Auto — the local representative for BYD — has stated that it expects a fair resolution to the matter from the Customs side in the near future.