Ex-Finance Ministry Secretary Charitha Ratwatte granted bail

Former Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Charitha Ratwatte has been granted bail after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (04).

He was taken into custody earlier in the day, at around 8:25 a.m., by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Ratwatte, who also served as a Senior Advisor to a former Prime Minister, was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the procurement of five temporary storage houses in 2015.

It is alleged that the temporary storage houses were procured through the Sri Lanka State Trading Corporation at a cost of approximately Rs. 90 million, outside the prescribed procedures.

According to the Bribery Commission, Ratwatte was taken into custody in relation to this investigation and was subsequently produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, where he was granted bail.