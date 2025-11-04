Vatican Foreign Minister Archbishop Gallagher meets President Dissanayake

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Holy See, paid a courtesy call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this morning (04) at the Presidential Secretariat.

President Dissanayake warmly welcomed the visiting Archbishop and during the discussion, Archbishop Gallagher was briefed on the current situation in the country and the progress achieved under President Dissanayake’s administration, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The President expressed his appreciation to the Archbishop for undertaking this visit to Sri Lanka, which marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Sri Lanka.

President Dissanayake remarked that Archbishop Gallagher’s visit is a blessing for Sri Lanka. He noted that the half-century of diplomatic ties between the Vatican and Sri Lanka has brought significant benefits to the nation, not only spiritually, but also in promoting human dignity and providing support whenever the country has been in need.

The President highlighted the Vatican’s assistance to Sri Lanka’s education sector as well as its considerable support following the devastating tsunami. He conveyed deep gratitude for the solidarity and friendship extended by the Holy See over the past 50 years, the PMD added.

Moreover, President Dissanayake also extended his best wishes to Pope Leo XIV, wishing him good health and strength.

Archbishop Gallagher conveyed to the President that both he and His Holiness the Pope admire the progress Sri Lanka has made, particularly in advancing peace and unity among all ethnic and religious communities. He added that, based on this progress, Pope Leo XIV may consider a visit to Sri Lanka in the near future.

The Archbishop also commended the President’s leadership in restoring economic and political stability in the country. He reaffirmed the Vatican’s support for Sri Lanka’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ethnic and religious harmony and consolidate economic stability, it said.

Archbishop Gallagher is currently on an official visit to Sri Lanka and is scheduled to attend a commemorative event marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Sri Lanka. During his stay, which continues until 8 November 2025, he will visit several locations of significance.

The Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations is in Sri Lanka from 3–8 November to reinforce the shared commitment of the Holy See and Sri Lanka to peace, cooperation, and mutual understanding. His visit will also include participation in a conference titled The Holy See’s Perspective and Commitment to Dialogue and Peace, commemorating the establishment of diplomatic relations on 6 September 1975.

Archbishop Gallagher was accompanied by Rev. Monsignor Roberto Lucchini - Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Holy See in Colombo and Rev. Monsignor Tomislav Zubac - the Second Secretary of the Secretariat of State of the Holy See, the PMD added further.

Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Mr. Roshan Gamage were also in attendance.

-PMD-