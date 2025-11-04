GovPay crosses Rs. 1 Billion in digital payments, onboards 200+ state institutions

The Ministry of Digital Economy today announced a significant milestone in Sri Lanka’s digital transformation journey, as GovPay, the Government’s digital payment platform surpassed Rs. 1 billion in transactions and onboarded over 200 government organizations nationwide.

Launched in February 2025, under the leadership of the Ministry of Digital Economy, GovPay was developed by LankaPay, in collaboration with the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) and under the supervision of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The platform enables citizens to make secure digital payments to government institutions, simplifying processes, eliminating paperwork, and improving service efficiency.

Speaking on this achievement, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Eranga Weeraratne stated “This milestone reflects our government’s unwavering commitment to building a digitally empowered Sri Lanka. GovPay demonstrates how technology can simplify citizens’ lives, increase transparency, and strengthen public service delivery. As we move forward, we aim to ensure that every citizen, in every province, benefits from this transformation.”

Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy and Chairperson of ICTA, Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya added: “This milestone reflects not just the success of a platform, but the growing trust of citizens and institutions in Sri Lanka’s digital transformation. GovPay is building the foundation for a transparent, efficient, and inclusive digital economy.”

Further emphasizing the momentum, CEO of LankaPay, Mr. Channa de Silva remarked: “It is absolutely fulfilling to note that GovPay has now become the fastest growing national digital driver, which began with only 16 organizations onboard just 8 months ago. It was conceptualized as an ideal use case for citizens to adopt digital payments to government institutions but executed with absolute conviction. This success bodes well for Sri Lanka’s journey towards a digitally enabled and citizen-centric public service.”

Today, GovPay facilitates over 3,000 public services across ministries, departments, universities, hospitals, and local authorities. Citizens can make payments directly via online or mobile banking and FinTech platforms.

As GovPay expands with upcoming integrations like the Online Traffic Fine Payment System, the Ministry of Digital Economy and ICTA reaffirmed their commitment to delivering a citizen-centric, transparent, and innovative digital public service.