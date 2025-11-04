31 suspects, including ex-MPs, to be indicted over attack on Gota Go Gama protesters  AG tells court

The Attorney General has informed the Supreme Court that 31 suspects have been identified in connection with the investigation into the violent attack on the “Gota Go Gama” protest site at Galle Face in May 2022 during the ‘Aragalaya’ movement and that charges would also be filed against then Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon.

State Counsel Sajith Bandara, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, stated that indictments are expected to be filed against the suspects in the near future, said Ada Derana reporter.

The disclosure was made when the Supreme Court took up for consideration five fundamental rights petitions filed by a group of activists, who alleged that the police and other authorities had violated their fundamental rights by failing to prevent the attack on May 9, 2022.

The petitions were heard before a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, Justices Shiran Gunaratne, and Achala Wengappuli.

State Counsel Bandara informed the Court that the Court of Appeal had earlier issued an interim injunction affecting the investigations.

However, he noted that the Supreme Court has since suspended the injunction, allowing investigations to proceed further.

He further revealed that 31 individuals have been identified as suspects in the case, including several former Members of Parliament, and that indictments will soon be filed against them under the Criminal Procedure Code.

Chief Justice Surasena inquired under which law the prosecutions would be initiated, to which State Counsel Bandara responded that charges would be brought in accordance with the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The State Counsel further explained that several then Members of Parliament from the previous government were also among the suspects identified in this manner.

During the proceedings, counsel appearing for the petitioners presented evidence alleging that the attack occurred as a direct result of police inaction at the scene.

Responding to this, State Counsel Bandara acknowledged that a significant number of police officers, along with water cannons, had been present during the incident but were not properly deployed.

He further informed the Court that criminal charges would also be filed against the then Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (Western Province), Deshabandu Tennakoon, for allegedly neglecting to take appropriate action during the attack.

Attorney-at-Law Sanjeewa Weerawickrama, appearing for respondent Deshabandu Tennakoon, argued that allowing the hearing of the fundamental rights petitions at a time when the Attorney General is preparing to file criminal charges against his client would cause serious prejudice. He therefore suggested that the Court consider hearing the petitions only after the conclusion of the related criminal proceedings.

Following the submissions, the Supreme Court reserved its decision, to be delivered at a later date.

During the proceedings, all parties agreed not to pursue the fundamental rights petitions against former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and MP Namal Rajapaksa, as no criminal charges are expected to be filed against them.

Among the respondents named in the petitions are former Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramarathne, Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon, and several other senior police officers.