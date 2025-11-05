Tsunami mock drill to be held in four districts today

November 5, 2025   07:21 am

A tsunami mock drill covering the entire island is scheduled to be held today (05) in conjunction with World Tsunami Awareness Day.

The exercise is organized by a regional body comprising 28 member countries of the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC).

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), the drill will be conducted in five Grama Niladhari Divisions across the coastal districts of Batticaloa, Kalutara, Galle, and Jaffna.

The main national-level exercise will be held in the Kalutara District and is scheduled to begin at 8.30 a.m. today.

The DMC, Department of Meteorology, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, District and Divisional Secretariats, Tri-Forces, Police, National Disaster Relief Services Centre, local government institutions, schools, hotels, and other stakeholders will participate in this exercise.

 

