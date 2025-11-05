The Department of Inland Revenue has issued a notice regarding the submission of Income Tax Returns for the assessment year 2024/2025.

The Department noted that all individuals registered for income tax for the assessment year 2024/2025 are required to submit their Income Tax Returns online on or before November 30.

The Department further states that legal action will be taken under the Inland Revenue Act No. 24 of 2017 against individuals who fail to submit their Income Tax Returns by the due date.

For more information, the public has been requested to contact the Inland Revenue Department by calling 1944, visiting www.ird.gov.lk, or contacting the nearest regional Inland Revenue office.