Submission of Income Tax Returns for the Assessment Year 2024/2025

Submission of Income Tax Returns for the Assessment Year 2024/2025

November 5, 2025   08:13 am

The Department of Inland Revenue has issued a notice regarding the submission of Income Tax Returns for the assessment year 2024/2025.

The Department noted that all individuals registered for income tax for the assessment year 2024/2025 are required to submit their Income Tax Returns online on or before November 30.

The Department further states that legal action will be taken under the Inland Revenue Act No. 24 of 2017 against individuals who fail to submit their Income Tax Returns by the due date.

For more information, the public has been requested to contact the Inland Revenue Department by calling 1944, visiting www.ird.gov.lk, or contacting the nearest regional Inland Revenue office. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet grants approval to obtain US$ 100 million for tourism sector development programme (English)

Cabinet grants approval to obtain US$ 100 million for tourism sector development programme (English)

Cabinet grants approval to obtain US$ 100 million for tourism sector development programme (English)

No wind power plants in Mannar without residents consent  President (English)

No wind power plants in Mannar without residents consent  President (English)

Sajith meets Indian FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi (English)

Sajith meets Indian FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi (English)

Vatican reaffirms support for Sri Lankas efforts to strengthen ethnic and religious harmony (English)

Vatican reaffirms support for Sri Lankas efforts to strengthen ethnic and religious harmony (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

Petitions filed by ex-Minister Keheliya's family members against assets freeze dismissed by SC (English)

Petitions filed by ex-Minister Keheliya's family members against assets freeze dismissed by SC (English)

Govt. will only take policy-based decisions; PM on education reforms (English)

Govt. will only take policy-based decisions; PM on education reforms (English)

Six arrested over seizure of 335kg of narcotics detained for questioning (English)

Six arrested over seizure of 335kg of narcotics detained for questioning (English)