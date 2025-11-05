New Yorkers elected leftist Zohran Mamdani as their next Mayor Tuesday (November 4, 2025) broadcasters projected, on a day of key local ballots across the country offering the first electoral judgement of Donald Trump’s tumultuous second White House term.

Mr. Mamdani’s victory came in the face of fierce, attacks on his policies and Muslim heritage from President Donald Trump, business elites and conservative media.

And Democrats won governor’s races in Virginia and New Jersey — suggesting a shift in political mood as the country looks to next year’s midterm elections when control of Congress will be up for grabs.

Mr. Mamdani, a State lawmaker for New York’s Queens borough, appealed to voters by pledging to tackle the soaring cost of living, offering free city bus travel, childcare and city-run grocery stores.

He focused on living costs facing ordinary New Yorkers, building support through his informal personal style, social media savvy and a massive canvassing ground game.

The self-described socialist was virtually unknown before his upset victory to secure the Democratic nomination over former governor Andrew Cuomo who he trounced again Tuesday (November 4).

There was a party atmosphere at his results viewing gathering for supporters being held at a storied concert venue in Brooklyn, with the 34-year-old expected to speak later in the night.

Mr. Trump made an eleventh-hour intervention in the race, calling Mamdani who will become New York’s first Muslim mayor when he takes office in January, a “Jew hater.”

“Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!” the Republican President posted on his social media platform.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels citizen crime patrol group, came in third after weeks of Mr. Cuomo insisting he bow out to increase his chances.

“It’s typical of Andrew, he’s always blaming other people for his own failures,” Mr. Sliwa told AFP ahead of the result. “Of course he’s going to blame me.”

Prominent business people including Bill Ackman noisily attacked Mr. Mamdani and funneled cash to his rivals, while conservative media including The New York Post published blanket negative coverage.

Turnout was high in this year’s vote with 1.45 million people casting ballots by 3 pm (2000 GMT) — more than the total number of voters in the 2021 race.

Uphill struggle

Mr. Mamdani’s improbable rise highlights the Democratic Party’s debate over a centrist or a leftist future, with some leading national figures offering only tepid endorsements of Mr. Mamdani ahead of voting.

Mr. Cuomo said there was “a civil war in the Democratic Party.”

“You have an extreme radical left that is run by the socialists that is challenging what they would call moderate Democrats. I’m a moderate Democrat,” he said after voting.

Syracuse University political science professor Grant Reeher said ahead of the result Mayor Mr. Mamdani would face an uphill battle “at the center of all of these nasty political controversies.”

“Everybody’s got their knives out, and it’s a very difficult city to govern,” he told AFP.

“Progressives probably would have been better served if they had someone like this win a city that was easier to govern.”

In New Jersey, Democratic Party candidate Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot, beat out Republican Jack Ciattarelli, a businessman backed by Trump.

In Virginia’s race for governor, Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger unseated a Republican incumbent to beat Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.

Both sides wheeled out big guns, with former president Barack Obama rallying support for Ms. Spanberger and Ms. Sherrill over the weekend and Mr. Trump scheduling tele-rallies for both Virginia and New Jersey on the eve of voting.

Source: The Hindu

--Agencies