Jaishankar meets Sri Lankan Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, discusses ties and regional cooperation

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday met Sri Lankan Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa in New Delhi and reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s progress and development under its “Neighbourhood First” policy.

“Pleased to meet Leader of Opposition @sajithpremadasa of Sri Lanka. Discussed India-Sri Lanka relations and our Neighbourhood First policy. India will always be supportive of progress and development in Sri Lanka,” Jaishankar said in a post on X after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Premadasa attended a talk at Sapru House, organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), where he addressed key aspects of India-Sri Lanka bilateral relations, including the long-standing fishermen issue.

Calling the fishermen issue between India and Sri Lanka a “very important” and long-standing one, Sri Lankan Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has said that both countries must cooperate to establish a proper, workable framework guided by international law to address the matter.

“The fishing issue is very important. The two countries must cooperate and establish a proper, workable framework -- one that is based on fact and substance,” Premadasa said in a reply to a question by ANI at an event titled ‘India-Sri Lanka Bilateral Relations’ here.

“There are international laws and regulations under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) concerning the continental shelf and high seas, which must be respected. It is important to ensure that illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing is addressed in line with these legal prescriptions,” he added.

Acknowledging the livelihood concerns of fishermen, Premadasa said both governments must ensure that income-generation activities withstand the test of law.

“We understand that this involves the livelihood of households, but it is equally important to ensure that all such income-generation methods are lawful. Rather than operating without a clear and permanent framework, both sides should work together toward a lasting solution,” he said.

His remarks come amid continued tensions between the two nations over fishermen from Tamil Nadu entering Sri Lankan waters near Katchatheevu, often resulting in arrests and maritime boundary disputes.

Earlier, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, described the issue as a “sensitive one” and said both countries would continue discussions to find a practical solution.

“We need to protect the livelihoods of our fishermen as well, but we understand that it’s a sensitive issue, and we will continue to talk about it,” Amarasuriya said.

The fishermen issue remains one of the most contentious aspects of India-Sri Lanka relations, with Sri Lankan Navy personnel in the past accused of firing at Indian fishermen and seizing their boats over alleged illegal entry into the island nation’s territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

Source: ANI

--Agencies