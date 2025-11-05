Suspicious parcel found washed ashore at Katukurunda Beach

A parcel suspected to contain narcotics has been discovered washed ashore at the Katukurunda Beach, within the Kalutara South Police Division, this morning (05).

The package, weighing approximately 10 kilograms, had reportedly washed ashore when employees of a nearby tourist hotel noticed it and promptly alerted security authorities, Ada Derana reporter said.

Following the notification, officers from the Police Special Task Force (STF) had arrived at the scene and took custody of the parcel for further examination.

The Kalutara-Katukurunda Police STF and the Kalutara South Police are currently conducting investigations into the incident to determine whether the parcel had drifted ashore or was deliberately placed at the location.