Four killed in separate road accidents over the past 24 hours

Four individuals, including two youths, have died in four separate road accidents reported from different areas across the island during the past 24 hours, police said.

The accidents had occurred in the Wellampitiya, Katuwana, Coastal, and Tangalle Police Divisions.

An accident had occurred when a motorcycle collided with the rear of a lorry parked on the roadside in the Kittampahuwa area along the Thotalaga-Ambatale road.

The motorcyclist, who sustained serious injuries had succumbed to his injuries later after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, police stated.

The deceased has been identified as a 22-year-old youth residing in the Wellampitiya area, Kittampahuwa.

Meanwhile, an accident occurred when a passenger bus collided head-on with a motorcycle that travelled from the opposite direction near the bend in the Thiruwanaborella area on the Walasmulla - Middeniya road.

The motorcyclist who sustained serious injuries in the accident had reportedly succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Walasmulla Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 24-year-old youth residing in Katuwana, Hindakaraldeniya, police said.

Meanwhile, an accident had occurred when a container truck travelling towards Colombo collided with a motorcycle travelling near the Y-junction of the Colombo Port premises in the Coastal Police Division.

The motorcyclist who sustained serious injuries in the accident had succumbed to his injuries while being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 49-year-old resident of Piliyandala.

Meanwhile, a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus had collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road in the Moraketiara area on the Colombo-Wellawaya road.

The pedestrian who sustained serious injuries in the accident had succumbed to his injuries while being admitted to the Tangalle Hospital, according to police.

The deceased has been identified as a 43-year-old resident of Seenimodara, Koswatta.