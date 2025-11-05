Woman murdered by husband following family dispute in Kalmadu

A woman has been murdered by her husband following a family dispute in the Kalmadu area within the Echchankulam police division.

According to police, the incident was reported last morning (04) and the victim, who is a 25-year-old resident of Kalmadu, was found dead inside her residence with severe head injuries.

Upon receiving information regarding the incident, officers from the Echchankulam Police Station launched an investigation, which revealed that the woman’s husband had committed the murder following a family dispute.

The 33-year-old suspect had left the scene of the crime with his daughter, however, he subsequently surrendered to the Eravur Police Station.

The body of the deceased remains under police protection at the scene, while the Echchankulam Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.