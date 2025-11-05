Suspicious parcel found at Katukurunda Beach contains Hashish worth over Rs. 30 mln: Police

Suspicious parcel found at Katukurunda Beach contains Hashish worth over Rs. 30 mln: Police

November 5, 2025   11:47 am

It has been revealed that the parcel suspected to contain narcotics, discovered this morning (05) at the Katukurunda Beach within the Kalutara South Police Division, contains a stock of ‘hashish.’
 
According to police, the discovered stock of ‘hashish’ weighs approximately 12 kilograms with an estimated street value of over Rs. 30 million.

The package, had reportedly washed ashore when employees of a nearby tourist hotel noticed it and promptly alerted security authorities, Ada Derana reporter said.

Following the notification, officers from the Police Special Task Force (STF) had arrived at the scene and took custody of the parcel for further examination.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Cabinet grants approval to obtain US$ 100 million for tourism sector development programme (English)

Cabinet grants approval to obtain US$ 100 million for tourism sector development programme (English)

No wind power plants in Mannar without residents consent  President (English)

No wind power plants in Mannar without residents consent  President (English)

Sajith meets Indian FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi (English)

Sajith meets Indian FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi (English)

Vatican reaffirms support for Sri Lankas efforts to strengthen ethnic and religious harmony (English)

Vatican reaffirms support for Sri Lankas efforts to strengthen ethnic and religious harmony (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

Petitions filed by ex-Minister Keheliya's family members against assets freeze dismissed by SC (English)

Petitions filed by ex-Minister Keheliya's family members against assets freeze dismissed by SC (English)

Govt. will only take policy-based decisions; PM on education reforms (English)

Govt. will only take policy-based decisions; PM on education reforms (English)