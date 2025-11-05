Suspicious parcel found at Katukurunda Beach contains Hashish worth over Rs. 30 mln: Police

It has been revealed that the parcel suspected to contain narcotics, discovered this morning (05) at the Katukurunda Beach within the Kalutara South Police Division, contains a stock of ‘hashish.’



According to police, the discovered stock of ‘hashish’ weighs approximately 12 kilograms with an estimated street value of over Rs. 30 million.

The package, had reportedly washed ashore when employees of a nearby tourist hotel noticed it and promptly alerted security authorities, Ada Derana reporter said.

Following the notification, officers from the Police Special Task Force (STF) had arrived at the scene and took custody of the parcel for further examination.