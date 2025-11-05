Suspect arrested with firearm and Ice in Mulleriyawa

Suspect arrested with firearm and Ice in Mulleriyawa

November 5, 2025   12:51 pm

A suspect has been arrested with a firearm and a quantity of the narcotic substance ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) in the Sir Baron Jayathilake Mawatha area of Mulleriyawa.

Police said that the arrest was made during a raid carried out based on a tip-off received by officers of the Western Province South Crimes Division.

At the time of the arrest, officers had recovered a foreign-made pistol, nine bullets, a magazine, and approximately 13 grams of the narcotic substance ‘Ice’ from the suspect’s possession.

The suspect has been identified as a 43-year-old resident of the Webada area, police said.

