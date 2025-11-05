More details revealed on Ambalangoda shooting incident

Further information has been revealed regarding the fatal shooting of a businessman in front of the main public library belonging to the Ambalangoda Urban Council yesterday (04) morning.

Accordingly, the victim has been identified as Warushavithana Mirantha, a 54-year-old, who is a resident of Poramba area in Ambalangoda.

Police revealed that the victim had contested the previous local government election for the Ambalangoda Urban Council under the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) ticket, but had failed to win a seat.

It has also been revealed that the deceased was a relative of an underworld criminal figure known as ‘Karandeniya Sudda,’ who is currently in hiding overseas.

According to police investigations, the motive behind the murder is believed to be revenge for the shooting deaths of ‘Mahadura Nalin’ and another individual at a hotel in Meetiyagoda, which had occurred the day before the previous local government election.

The faction of ‘Karandeniya Sudda’ had been accused of the murder of ‘Mahadura Nalin’ in Meetiyagoda.

However, the police confirmed that ‘Mirantha,’ who was murdered yesterday, had not been involved in any such criminal activities.

Accordingly, the police suspect that the murder of ‘Mirantha’ may have been committed by members of the family of ‘Mahadura Nalin’ in retaliation against the ‘Karandeniya Sudda’ faction.

Meanwhile, one suspect involved in the murder has been identified through CCTV footage, police said.

It was further revealed that the deceased, Warushavithana Mirantha, had held several prominent positions, including Chairman of the Ambalangoda Modara Devalaya Committee, Vice Chairman of the Ambalangoda Fisheries Harbour Management Committee, Secretary to the Ambalangoda Rural Fishermen’s Organization, and Secretary to the Ambalangoda Hirewatte Cooperative Fisheries Society.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted today (05) at the Balapitiya Hospital morgue.