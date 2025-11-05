Over 700 persons arrested in special police raids

A total of 736 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (04).

Police have also identified 16 individuals directly linked to various criminal activities during the raids.

Meanwhile, a total of 32,201 individuals were subjected to inspection by police officers.

According to the report, a total of 21 drunk drivers were apprehended while a further 27 reckless drivers and 4,523 persons who violated various other traffic offences were identified.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.