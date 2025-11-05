8th China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai

The latest edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world’s first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Wednesday in Shanghai.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the eighth CIIE and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

It is necessary to uphold equality and mutual benefit, and consolidate the foundation of legitimate common interests, Li said, calling for safeguarding international fairness and justice.

China is willing to work with all parties to promote the implementation of the Global Governance Initiative in international economic and trade fields, and improve the WTO-centered multilateral trading system, Li noted.

The document of recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), adopted at the recent fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee, has injected greater certainty into China’s economic and social development for the period ahead, Li said.

China will advance high-quality development, making new and significant contributions to global economic growth, he said, adding that the country will unswervingly promote high-standard opening up, steadily expand institutional opening up, and advance pilot programs to accelerate the service sector’s opening up.

Featuring the largest exhibition area in its history and a record high number of exhibitors, the eighth CIIE, with the theme of “New Era, Shared Future,” has attracted 4,108 overseas exhibitors from 155 countries, regions and international organizations -- with the total exhibition area exceeding 430,000 square meters.

Running from Nov. 5 to 10, this expo will see the debut of 461 new products, technologies and services.

Meanwhile, the World Openness Report 2025 and the World Openness Index will both be released at the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, also taking place in Shanghai.

--Agencies