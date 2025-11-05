No Ministry approval to drive wild elephants into forest reserves  Spokesperson

The Ministry of Environment has not granted approval for the on-going campaign launched to drive away wild elephants that have entered villages into forest reserves in Hambantota and Anuradhapura, according to a senior spokesperson of the Ministry.

Responding to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, the official stated that the Ministry became aware of the operations only after media reports on the matter were published.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Environment has instructed wildlife officers to immediately suspend the ongoing operations.

The spokesperson further noted that launching such an operation at a time when a national plan for managing the human-elephant conflict is being implemented cannot be approved. He added that driving large numbers of wild elephants into reserves is not a scientifically viable solution to the issue.

Under the National Plan for the Management of Human-Elephant Conflict, work is currently underway to establish feeding zones for wild elephants in Thabbowa and Kala Wewa reserves and to remove invasive plants which have affected around 70 acres of grasslands in several areas including Puttalam.

Additionally, Cabinet approval has been granted to recruit new officers to strengthen elephant fences and to procure 100 cabs and 180 motorcycles for the Department of Wildlife Conservation.

The plan also includes the recruitment of 600 new wildlife officers.

It is reported that around 60 percent of the country’s wild elephants currently live outside designated reserves. Experts note that elephants tend to remain in rural areas due to the availability of food.

The main objective of the National Plan for Human-Elephant Conflict Management is to minimize elephant incursions into villages by providing sufficient food sources within reserves and by strengthening elephant fences and establishing corridors.

However, despite this, an operation was launched on November 2 to drive away wild elephants that had entered villages in Anuradhapura and Hambantota.

Reportedly, around 2,000 personnel, including wildlife officers, members of the Sri Lanka Air Force, Police, and Civil Defence Force, participated in the operation.