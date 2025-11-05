38kg of cannabis seized in Kalpitiya

38kg of cannabis seized in Kalpitiya

November 5, 2025   03:19 pm

A stock of 38kg of cannabis has been seized during a search operation conducted in the Uchchamunai Lagoon in Kalpitiya by the Sri Lanka Navy.

During a search operation conducted by SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command, two dinghies and the stock of cannabis have been taken into custody.

The seized narcotics are estimated to have a street value exceeding Rs. 8 million. The stock of cannabis and the dinghy have been handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau, Puttalam for onward legal action.

The Navy said it continues to play a pivotal role to protect future generations from the drug menace by maintaining continuous surveillance along Sri Lanka’s coastline and stepping up anti-narcotic operations.

