38kg of cannabis seized in Kalpitiya

A stock of 38kg of cannabis has been seized during a search operation conducted in the Uchchamunai Lagoon in Kalpitiya by the Sri Lanka Navy.

During a search operation conducted by SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command, two dinghies and the stock of cannabis have been taken into custody.

The seized narcotics are estimated to have a street value exceeding Rs. 8 million. The stock of cannabis and the dinghy have been handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau, Puttalam for onward legal action.

The Navy said it continues to play a pivotal role to protect future generations from the drug menace by maintaining continuous surveillance along Sri Lanka’s coastline and stepping up anti-narcotic operations.