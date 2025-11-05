Eight arrested for illegal excavation of artifacts in Rideemaliyadda

Eight arrested for illegal excavation of artifacts in Rideemaliyadda

November 5, 2025   04:37 pm

A total of eight individuals have been arrested for their involvement in the illegal excavations carried out in the Urakote Kanda area of Rideemaliyadda this morning (05), allegedly in search of hidden treasures. 

Among the arrested individuals, two are reported to be members of the security forces who had abandoned their posts.

According to the Rideemaliyadda Police, at the time of the raid, the group had excavated a pit about five feet deep and was removing the water from it using a motor pump.

Police further stated that a stock of equipment used for excavation, including a water motor, was also found at the scene.

The arrested individuals, aged 40, 43, 35, and 27 are residents of Dehiattakandiya, Mahiyanganaya, Rideemaliyadda and Araawa.

