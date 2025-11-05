10 arrested with narcotics at party organised through Facebook

A total of 10 individuals have been taken into custody along with narcotics during a raid conducted at a party which was organized through Facebook in Gorakana Panadura, police stated.

The owner of the house where the party was held and his wife, were also taken into custody.

Those arrested are aged between 18 and 40 and residents in Panadura, Boralesgamuwa, Galle, Passara, and Badulla.

Police stated that one of the suspects had supplied drugs to the group.

At the time of their arrest, the suspects were reportedly using drugs, and small amounts of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine (‘ice’) were found in their possession.

Panadura North Police are conducting further investigations and the suspects have been produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court.