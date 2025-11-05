Four missing after drowning in Deduru Oya

Four individuals have gone missing this afternoon (05) after bathing in the Deduru Oya, police stated.

The group involved in the incident had reportedly come from Kiribathgoda on a recreational trip to the Munneswaram temple in Chilaw.

Area residents have managed to rescue four of them, who were admitted to the Chilaw General Hospital. One of the rescued individuals is reported to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a search operation has been launched by the Chilaw Police together with local residents to locate the remaining four missing persons.