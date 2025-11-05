Primary school principal in Eppawala arrested with over 1kg of heroin

Primary school principal in Eppawala arrested with over 1kg of heroin

November 5, 2025   06:30 pm

A principal of a primary school in Eppawala, Anuradhapura has been arrested with over a kilogram of heroin, police stated.

The individual has been apprehended based on information obtained from a 30-year-old man arrested in Nallamudawa, Eppawala, a week ago by the Anuradhapura Divisional Crime Investigation Division.

During the raid, authorities recovered 1 kilogram and 185 grams of heroin, reportedly belonging to the principal, which had been hidden at the back of a hotel in Eppawala.

Additionally, police said they also found an electronic scale used for measuring drugs and a polythene sealing machine, which had been hidden in a nearby tank by the principal.

Police sources reported that the wife of the principal is a member of the Peliyagoda Urban Council representing the National People’s Power.

Furthermore, the principal’s son was also arrested last month with 25 grams of heroin.

The Anuradhapura Division Criminal Investigation Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.

