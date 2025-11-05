India, Nepal lead push for South Asian energy integration

November 5, 2025   07:27 pm

Officials from Nepal and India agreed to enhance cross-border electricity exchange and strengthen transmission infrastructure at the 17th Joint Technical Team meeting in Pokhara, Nepal.

Key decisions include preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Chameliya–Jauljibi 220 kV line by November 2025 and operating the New Butwal–Gorakhpur 400 kV line at 220 kV initially.

The capacity for electricity exchange through the Dhalkebar–Muzaffarpur and Dhalkebar–Sitamarhi lines was reassessed, confirming capacities of 1500 MW for exports and 1400 MW for imports.

Agreements also include employing High-Temperature Low-Sag (HTLS) technology for reconductoring and joint development of several transmission projects. These developments aim at boosting Nepal’s clean energy exports to India and Bangladesh, with a target of 10,000 MW sales to India over the next decade.

Source: IANS

- Agencies

