Sri Lanka gears to strengthen copyright law

November 5, 2025   07:57 pm

A committee has been appointed to strengthen copyright law in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the committee—comprising representatives from the fields of intellectual property, law, and other relevant ministries—has been established to strengthen the country’s legal framework on copyright under the Intellectual Property Act, in line with international legal norms.

A discussion on strengthening copyright law was held at the Ministry of Trade under the chairmanship of Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe.

The main objective of the committee is to review the current issues that have arisen regarding copyright in the music industry and to propose fair and practical solutions.

