Sri Lanka has commenced pilot operations to handle large vessels at the state-owned Colombo East Container Terminal (ECT), a statement from the Department of Government Information noted.

The trial involved simultaneous berthing operations for two vessels operated by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) using the terminal’s newly completed facilities, the statement said.

The ECT can now handle two ships at once along a completed 900-meter berth, with cargo moves supported by the project’s latest automated systems. Current construction progress stands at roughly 80 percent, and the basin is dredged to a depth of 18.2 meters to accommodate large drafts, the statement said.

With works accelerating over the past year, construction is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026. Once fully commissioned, Sri Lanka plans to invite additional shipping lines to call at the ECT and further strengthen ties between the MSC and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the statement said.