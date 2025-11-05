NPP Hingurakgoda PS member arrested for obstructing police duties

NPP Hingurakgoda PS member arrested for obstructing police duties

November 5, 2025   09:31 pm

A Hingurakgoda Pradeshiya Sabha member representing the National People’s Power (NPP) has been arrested for allegedly obstructing duties of police officers.
 
According to police, the councilor’s brother had earlier been arrested by the Hingurakgoda Police for interfering with the duties of an employee of the Ceylon Electricity Board.
 
It is reported that the councilor later visited the police station and verbally abused and threatened the officers, demanding the release of his brother.
 
Following this incident, the councilor was arrested on charges of obstructing police duties.
 
He was subsequently produced before the Hingurakgoda Magistrate and released on two surety bails of Rs. 200,000 each.
 
The Magistrate also ordered the release on bail of the councilor’s brother, who had been arrested earlier by police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Cabinet grants approval to obtain US$ 100 million for tourism sector development programme (English)

Cabinet grants approval to obtain US$ 100 million for tourism sector development programme (English)

No wind power plants in Mannar without residents consent  President (English)

No wind power plants in Mannar without residents consent  President (English)

Sajith meets Indian FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi (English)

Sajith meets Indian FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi (English)

Vatican reaffirms support for Sri Lankas efforts to strengthen ethnic and religious harmony (English)

Vatican reaffirms support for Sri Lankas efforts to strengthen ethnic and religious harmony (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

Petitions filed by ex-Minister Keheliya's family members against assets freeze dismissed by SC (English)

Petitions filed by ex-Minister Keheliya's family members against assets freeze dismissed by SC (English)