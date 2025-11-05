NPP Hingurakgoda PS member arrested for obstructing police duties

A Hingurakgoda Pradeshiya Sabha member representing the National People’s Power (NPP) has been arrested for allegedly obstructing duties of police officers.



According to police, the councilor’s brother had earlier been arrested by the Hingurakgoda Police for interfering with the duties of an employee of the Ceylon Electricity Board.



It is reported that the councilor later visited the police station and verbally abused and threatened the officers, demanding the release of his brother.



Following this incident, the councilor was arrested on charges of obstructing police duties.



He was subsequently produced before the Hingurakgoda Magistrate and released on two surety bails of Rs. 200,000 each.



The Magistrate also ordered the release on bail of the councilor’s brother, who had been arrested earlier by police.