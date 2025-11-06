Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for evening thundershowers in most parts of the island, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Accordingly, several spells of showers can be expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Galle districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in other areas after 2.00 p.m., the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.