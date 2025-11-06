Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

November 6, 2025   05:46 am

Atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for evening thundershowers in most parts of the island, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Accordingly, several spells of showers can be expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Galle districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in other areas after 2.00 p.m., the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka  UAE joint commission concludes in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka  UAE joint commission concludes in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka  UAE joint commission concludes in Colombo (English)

'Narrow-minded' govt is driving the country further downhill - MP Dilith (English)

'Narrow-minded' govt is driving the country further downhill - MP Dilith (English)

Sri Lanka has better education standards than India; Reverse decision to extend school hours  unions (English)

Sri Lanka has better education standards than India; Reverse decision to extend school hours  unions (English)

No Ministry approval to drive wild elephants into forest reserves  Spokesperson (English)

No Ministry approval to drive wild elephants into forest reserves  Spokesperson (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Cabinet grants approval to obtain US$ 100 million for tourism sector development programme (English)

Cabinet grants approval to obtain US$ 100 million for tourism sector development programme (English)

No wind power plants in Mannar without residents consent  President (English)

No wind power plants in Mannar without residents consent  President (English)