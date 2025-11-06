Fire at matchbox factory in Pallekele brought under control

November 6, 2025   05:47 am

The fire which broke out at a matchbox factory located within the industrial zone in Pallekele, Kandy has been brought under control, police stated.

With the assistance of officers from the Kandy Fire Brigade and Sri Lanka Army personnel, the Pallekele Police had managed to bring the fire under control.

Based on information received, the Pallekele Police launched an investigation into a fire that broke out last evening.

The fire has resulted in property damage only, and no injuries or loss of life have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and further investigations are being carried out by the Pallekele Police.

