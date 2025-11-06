Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa has backed India’s long-pending bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), calling it a recognition of “global power realities” and that he will continue to support that effort.

In an interview with ANI during his ongoing visit to India, Premadasa said India’s inclusion in the UNSC “would be a recognition of the practical realities of international politics.”

“Years before, it was I who spoke openly about India being given a permanent seat in the UN Security Council. So it’s an old topic for me,” he said. “I will continue to support that effort, and I think that is a practical exposition of global power realities. You cannot discard India. You cannot marginalise India. India’s representation at the UNSC would be a recognition of the practical realities of international politics.”

Premadasa’s comments come at a time when India continues to push for reforms in the UNSC to make it more representative of emerging powers and developing nations.

When asked about Sri Lanka’s stance amid the complex India-China dynamic, Premadasa emphasised that Colombo values its “special strategic relationship” with New Delhi while maintaining ties with all nations.

