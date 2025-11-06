Second budget of NPP government to be presented to Parliament tomorrow

Second budget of NPP government to be presented to Parliament tomorrow

November 6, 2025   07:06 am

The second budget of the National People’s Power government is set to be presented to Parliament tomorrow (07).

This marks the 80th budget of independent Sri Lanka.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance will deliver the budget speech in Parliament.

The first reading of the Appropriation Bill will be presented to Parliament on September 26, 2025.

Following the presentation of the 2026 Budget, the debate on the second reading of the Appropriation Bill will commence on Saturday.

A total of six days have been allocated for the debate on the second reading of the budget. The vote on the second reading will take place on November 14, at 6:00 p.m.

The Committee Stage debate will be held for 17 days from November 15 to December 5 and the third reading vote will be held on December 5 at 6.00 p.m.

