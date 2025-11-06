Teen missing after being swept away by strong currents at Talalla beach

A youth, who was bathing at the Talalla beach had been swept away by strong currents, the Gandara Police stated.

The incident occurred yesterday (05), and the missing person has been identified as a 19-year-old resident of Ransagoda.

According to preliminary investigations, the youth had been bathing in the sea with five other individuals when he was dragged away by the current and disappeared.

Lifeguards attached to the Hiriketiya Police Station, together with the Sri Lanka Navy, have launched an operation to locate the missing youth.

The Gandara Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.