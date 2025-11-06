Teen missing after being swept away by strong currents at Talalla beach
File Photo.

Teen missing after being swept away by strong currents at Talalla beach

November 6, 2025   07:52 am

A youth, who was bathing at the Talalla beach had been swept away by strong currents, the Gandara Police stated.

The incident occurred yesterday (05), and the missing person has been identified as a 19-year-old resident of Ransagoda.

According to preliminary investigations, the youth had been bathing in the sea with five other individuals when he was dragged away by the current and disappeared.

Lifeguards attached to the Hiriketiya Police Station, together with the Sri Lanka Navy, have launched an operation to locate the missing youth.

The Gandara Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka  UAE joint commission concludes in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka  UAE joint commission concludes in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka  UAE joint commission concludes in Colombo (English)

'Narrow-minded' govt is driving the country further downhill - MP Dilith (English)

'Narrow-minded' govt is driving the country further downhill - MP Dilith (English)

Sri Lanka has better education standards than India; Reverse decision to extend school hours  unions (English)

Sri Lanka has better education standards than India; Reverse decision to extend school hours  unions (English)

No Ministry approval to drive wild elephants into forest reserves  Spokesperson (English)

No Ministry approval to drive wild elephants into forest reserves  Spokesperson (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Cabinet grants approval to obtain US$ 100 million for tourism sector development programme (English)

Cabinet grants approval to obtain US$ 100 million for tourism sector development programme (English)

No wind power plants in Mannar without residents consent  President (English)

No wind power plants in Mannar without residents consent  President (English)