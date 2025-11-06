Drowning incidents on the rise due to negligence - DMC

November 6, 2025   08:27 am

The number of fatal drownings in rivers, tanks and reservoirs has seen a sharp increase in recent times, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The Director of the DMC, Pradeep Kodippili said that bathing in unsafe locations is the main cause of such incidents.

He therefore requested people to be mindful when entering waterbodies at unfamiliar locations.

The DMC Director also requested the general public to adhere to directives issued by authorities.

Meanwhile, five individuals, including two children drowned in the Deduru Oya in Chilaw last evening.

According to police, a group of around 10 people from Kiribathgoda who were on a recreational trip had entered the Deduru Oya without a proper knowledge of the water level.

Out of the group, five people drowned — four of them died on the spot, while the fifth succumbed after being admitted to hospital, police said.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Makola and Grandpass, aged 12, 16, 19, and 27 years.

The search and rescue operation for the missing persons was conducted by the Chilaw Police, officers of the Police Life-Saving Unit, the Sri Lanka Navy and area residents.

