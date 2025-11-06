980 arrested, over 3kg of heroin seized during island-wide anti-drug raids

980 arrested, over 3kg of heroin seized during island-wide anti-drug raids

November 6, 2025   09:52 am

A total of 980 individuals have been arrested during island-wide raids conducted yesterday (05) with the aim of eradicating narcotics from the country as part of the “Nation United – National Drive” campaign.

A total of 1,053 raids were conducted across the island yesterday, according to the Police Media Division.

Investigations into illegally acquired assets have been launched against nine individual while further investigations are being carried out against 19 others under detention orders, police said.

Additionally, four drug addicts identified during the operation have been referred for rehabilitation.

Police noted that officers also seized 3 kilograms and 321 grams of heroin, 1 kilogram and 107 grams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’), 54 kilograms and 434 grams of cannabis and 11 kilograms and 325 grams of ‘hashish’ during yesterday’s raids.

The “Nation United – National Drive” campaign was launched on October 30 with the aim of eradicating drugs from the country.

