President reviews final draft of 2026 Budget

November 6, 2025   10:41 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has reviewed the final draft of the 2026 Budget proposals.

The budget review took place at the Presidential Secretariat.

Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, was also present at the occasion.

This will be the second budget of the current government, and it is scheduled to be presented to Parliament tomorrow (07) President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance.

Meanwhile, the first reading of the Appropriation Bill was presented to Parliament on September 26, 2025.

Following the presentation of the 2026 Budget, the debate on the second reading of the Appropriation Bill will commence on Saturday (08).

A total of six days have been allocated for the debate on the second reading of the budget while the vote on the second reading will take place at 6:00 p.m. November 14.

The Committee Stage debate will be held for 17 days from November 15 to December 5.

The third reading vote is scheduled to be held at 6.00 p.m. on December 5.

