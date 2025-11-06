Case against Yoshitha and his grandmother fixed for pre-trial conference
File Photo.

Case against Yoshitha and his grandmother fixed for pre-trial conference

November 6, 2025   11:05 am

The Colombo High Court today ordered that the case filed by the Attorney General against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and his grandmother, Daisy Forrest, alleging offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, be called for a pre-trial conference on November 12.

The case was taken up before High Court Judge Udesh Ranatunga, said Ada Derana reporter. 

During the proceedings, the prosecution handed over several documents related to the case to the defence.

After considering the facts presented, the judge ordered that the case be called again for the pre-trial conference on November 12.

The Attorney General has filed the case against Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Daisy Forrest, alleging that they illegally acquired assets and properties valued at around Rs. 73 million, thereby committing offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

