Wife of principal arrested with drugs, NPP urban councilor, revealed to be relative of Kosgoda Sujee

The wife of a principal arrested for the possession of heroin in Anuradhapura, Disna Niranjala, who is a member of the Peliyagoda Urban Council representing the National People’s Power (NPP), has been identified as a relative of the large-scale drug trafficker and criminal known as ‘Kosgoda Sujee’.

Police further stated that an investigation has been launched into the assets of the arrested principal.

The husband of Peliyagoda Urban Councilor Disna Niranjala was arrested yesterday (05).

Meanwhile, an individual was arrested by the Ipalogama Police with heroin in Anuradhapura on October 29.

While the suspect was being remanded and interrogated, he had informed a visitor that there was another package of heroin hidden at his residence and instructed his associate to conceal it adjacent to a nearby tank.

It is reported that the associate followed these instructions and hid the parcel, but later, the suspect had informed his father to retrieve the heroin parcel from the associate and bury it behind their residence, saying the package contained over one kilogram of heroin worth more than Rs. 20 million, and he feared the associate might steal it.

Accordingly, the suspect’s father retrieved the heroin from the associate and buried it behind their house in Galnewa.

Following a tip-off received by the Anuradhapura Divisional Crime Investigation Unit, the associate was arrested first, and during questioning, he revealed information about the hidden heroin stock.

Police subsequently recovered the heroin parcel, which contained 1 kilogram, 185 grams and 400 milligrams of heroin, according to police.

The suspect’s father was then taken into custody and questioning revealed that he was a principal of a government school in the area.

Investigations also confirmed that his wife is Disna Niranjala, a member of the Peliyagoda Urban Council representing the National People’s Power (NPP).

Police inspected the Peliyagoda residence of the councilor last evening (05), but no suspicious items were found.

Police further revealed that the councilor is a relative of ‘Kosgoda Sujee’, a notorious large-scale drug trafficker and criminal gang member.

The arrested principal and the other suspect are scheduled to be produced before court today.

Police stated that further investigations are being conducted regarding their assets.

The investigation is being carried out under the instructions of Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for the North Central Province, Buddhika Siriwardena, under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Thilina Hewapathirana, in charge of the Anuradhapura Division and led by Chief Inspector Nuwan Wickramasinghe, Officer-in-Charge of the Anuradhapura Divisional Crime Investigation Unit.